Citi says VeriSign NTIA cooperative agreement renewal clears ‘major overhang’

Citi notes that the National Telecommunications and Information Administration announced on Friday that the .com Cooperative Agreement with Verisign (VRSN) would automatically renew on November 30, with current pricing constraints in place. The consensus view was one of significant doubt as to whether “the letter of the law” of the contract would hold up, so the firm views this is “a significantly positive development” that clear “one significant overhang on shares,” while noting that the volume side has stabilized but remains more pressured. The firm has a Buy rating and $210 price target on Verisign shares.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on VRSN:
- VeriSign renews deal with ICANN, DOC agreement still outstanding, says Citi
- VeriSign rallies after reaching renewal agreement with ICANN
- Sen. Elizabeth Warren Calls for Investigation into VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN)
- Senator Warren calls for investigation of VeriSign, Wired says
- VeriSign raises FY24 revenue view to $1.54B-$1.59B from $1.55B-$1.56B
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.