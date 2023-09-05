Citi says taking profits on its short Israel shekel basket versus euro and dollar

Adds details

JERUSALEM, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Citi said on Tuesday it was taking profits on its short Israel shekel basket versus the euro and dollar, citing optimism over a compromise in the government's judicial overhaul plan.

Citi said it took the profits in the dual euro and dollar basket that was opened on Aug. 11 at rates of 3.797 per dollar and 4.09 per euro.

The shekel now stands at rates of 3.79 and 4.07.

The bank's analysts cited Israeli media reports that suggest a moderation of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's stance with regards to judicial reforms and a compromise in play for the so-called reasonableness legislation, "which can potentially trigger a wave of shekel buying".

Citi noted, however, that long-term growth dynamics for Israel look weaker than before and locally there was a stronger trend of higher retail investment in S&P 500-linked dollar denominated assets, which it said structurally brought in larger demand for dollars.

"So our medium-term view remains for higher dollar-shekel," it said.

(Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

((steven.scheer@thomsonreuters.com; +972 2 632 2210; Reuters Messaging: Twitter: @StevenMScheer))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.