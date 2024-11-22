News & Insights

Citi receives approval for regional office in Saudi Arabia, Reuters reports

November 22, 2024 — 11:40 am EST

Citi (C)group has garnered approval to set up a regional headquarters in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Reuters’ Arasu Kannagi Basil and Tatiana Bautzer report, citing an internal memo. Riyadh has been aiming to bring in more companies to establish regional offices in the kingdom by offering tax incentives as Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman seeks tot wean the economy off oil by drawing foreign investment, the authors note.

