Citi receives approval for regional office in Saudi Arabia, Reuters reports

Citi (C)group has garnered approval to set up a regional headquarters in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Reuters’ Arasu Kannagi Basil and Tatiana Bautzer report, citing an internal memo. Riyadh has been aiming to bring in more companies to establish regional offices in the kingdom by offering tax incentives as Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman seeks tot wean the economy off oil by drawing foreign investment, the authors note.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on C:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.