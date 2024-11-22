Citi receives approval for regional office in Saudi Arabia, Reuters reports

Citi (C)group has garnered approval to set up a regional headquarters in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Reuters’ Arasu Kannagi Basil and Tatiana Bautzer report, citing an internal memo. Riyadh has been aiming to bring in more companies to establish regional offices in the kingdom by offering tax incentives as Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman seeks tot wean the economy off oil by drawing foreign investment, the authors note.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on C:
- SMCI, DELL, HPE: AI Stocks Surge on Nvidia’s Strong Q3 Results
- Citi Raises Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Stock Price Target & Sets “Positive Catalyst Watch”
- FDIC Chairman Gruenberg to step down in January, Bloomberg reports
- Opening Day: Invizyne Technologies jumps after IPO
- Citi price target raised to $95 from $85 at Wells Fargo
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.