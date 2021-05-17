Citi promotes Gutiérrez-Orrantia to head EMEA banking, capital markets and advisory -memo

By Pamela Barbaglia

LONDON, May 17 (Reuters) - Citigroup C.N has promoted Ignacio Gutiérrez-Orrantia, one of its most senior bankers in Madrid, to lead its banking, capital markets and advisory (BCMA) franchise for Europe, the Middle East and Africa, a memo seen by Reuters shows.

Gutiérrez-Orrantia, 49, has been at Citi for 17 years and will replace Philip Drury, who is moving to San Francisco to lead the bank's global technology and communications advisory unit.

Gutiérrez-Orrantia will join Citi's EMEA operating committee and BCMA senior leadership committees globally while also becoming the senior manager responsible for BCMA for the bank's UK legal entities.

The Bilbao native most recently led BCMA for Iberia, the Netherlands, the Nordic region and Switzerland and was also BCMA chairman for continental Europe.

In his new role he will report to Citi's co-heads of investment banking, Manolo Falco and Tyler Dickson, as well as EMEA CEO David Livingstone.

(Reporting by Pamela Barbaglia; editing by Jason Neely)

