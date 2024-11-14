Citi price target raised to $95 from $85 at Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo raised the firm’s price target on Citi (C) to $95 from $85 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares as part of a broader research note on Large-Cap banks. The firm is citing the expected benefit of the U.S. elections driving a “15-year regulatory paradigm shift” and its upward bias to EPS estimates, along with anticipated greater flexibility by banks to return and deploy capital and for a bank merger resurgence, the analyst tells investors in a research note.
