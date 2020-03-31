US Markets

Citi postpones 2020 investor day due to coronavirus outbreak

Noor Zainab Hussain Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/LUCY NICHOLSON

Citigroup Inc said on Tuesday it would postpone its 2020 investor day that was scheduled to take place on May 13 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The bank said it will follow guidance from health authorities to determine a new date.

