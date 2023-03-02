Citi pledges to cut emissions for more sectors including coal

Citi unveils 2030 targets for coal, steel, auto, real estate

U.S. bank says clients will need to use carbon credits

Plans to buy carbon credits for own operational emissions

Adds details on carbon credit announcements, steel target

LONDON, March 2 (Reuters) - U.S. bank Citi C.N on Thursday announced targets for cutting emissions tied to loans it makes to coal mining, auto, steel and real estate clients by the end of this decade, in its latest update to its plan to reach net-zero emissions by 2050.

Banks globally are laying out plans for reducing emissions for the sectors most responsible for greenhouse gases, and last year Citi announced targets for its energy and power portfolios.

Some lenders are also restricting financing for the dirtiest energy projects. But environmental groups say they are not acting quickly enough to prevent global temperatures from rising more than 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degees Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial times, the level needed to prevent the worst effects of climate change.

Deutsche Bank on Thursday drew criticism from climate activists when it said it had tightened its coal financing policies but has yet to change its criteria for the oil and gas industries.

Judging the ambition of banks' sectoral targets can be tricky, given lenders start with different exposures to industries and clients' emissions disclosures remain patchy. Banks use different base years for their targets, and some lenders include underwriting while others like Citi do not.

Citi's new targets contain a pledge to cut absolute emissions from lending to thermal coal mining by 90% by 2030 from a 2021 baseline, the intensity of emissions for auto manufacturing by 31% and for commercial real estate in North America by 41%.

More detail on steel emissions and alignment with the 1.5C goal would be disclosed in future, Citi said.

METHODOLOGY AWAITED

Citi's targets cover direct financing but exclude the underwriting of stock and bonds, known as facilitated emissions, which it has said it will include once an agreed methodology for all banks is published.

The bank's emissions in 2021 for its energy portfolio dropped sharply versus a year earlier and were broadly unchanged for power. But Citi said financed emissions can fluctuate year-on-year and "distort meaningful analyses of client decarbonisation progress", especially when climate-related reporting from clients is inadequate.

The bank has previously announced restrictions on lending to some coal and oil and gas expansion projects but it has not gone as far as some European lenders in tightening its policies.

Val Smith, Citi's Chief Sustainability Officer, told Reuters that the bank's "approach is a more thoughtful one to reaching net zero. We want to engage with clients in these sectors not divest".

According to an NGO-authored Banking on Climate Chaos report published last year, Citi between 2016 and 2021 was the second-largest funder of fossil fuels globally, although its financing has been falling since 2019.

In its latest report on climate disclosures, Citi on Thursday acknowledged clients in sectors including agricultural and industrial processes and energy would need to use carbon credits to reach absolute net zero emissions by 2050.

The bank also intends to begin purchasing voluntary credits to help its operational emissions hit net zero by 2030.

Companies including banks are turning to carbon credits, which are generated by projects such as planting trees, to offset their emissions, which critics say can hamper real cuts in emissions.

