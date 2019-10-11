US Markets

Citi pays $30 mln fine to settle real-estate violations -regulator

Contributor
Katanga Johnson Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Citibank has agreed to pay a $30 million fine to settle charges of repeated violations of real estate holding rules and for failing to meet its commitment to take corrective actions, the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) said on Friday.

By Katanga Johnson

WASHINGTON, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Citibank C.N has agreed to pay a $30 million fine to settle charges of repeated violations of real estate holding rules and for failing to meet its commitment to take corrective actions, the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) said on Friday.

Federal law limits the time a national bank may hold foreclosed and "other real estate owned" (OREO) assets.

In 2015, Citi said it lacked adequate processes to effectively monitor the holding period, and committed to developing and taking corrective actions, but it did not do so, the OCC said.

As a result, between 2017 and 2019, the bank committed over 200 violations in South Dakota related to the statutory holding period for OREO assets.

On Friday, a Citi spokesman said the bank did not meet the holding requirement in some instances, but customers were not affected.

"Since identifying the issue, we have strengthened controls, processes and procedures to ensure the timely disposition of these assets," the Citi spokesman said.

(Reporting by Katanga Johnson, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien, Michelle Price and Richard Chang)

((Katanga.Johnson@thomsonreuters.com; 202-898-8403; Reuters Messaging: Katanga.Johnson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.


Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular