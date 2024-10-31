Citi opens ‘positive catalyst watch’ on Larimar Therapeutics into data

Citi opened a “90-day positive catalyst watch” on shares of Larimar Therapeutics (LRMR) while keeping a Buy rating on the name with a $14 price target Initial open label extension data for nomlabofusp remain on track for this quarter, with management narrowing disclosure timing to mid-December, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm anticipates the data will offer meaningful insight into the longer-term kinetics of frataxin concentrations and importantly longer-term safety data beyond the 28-day dosing period explored in the Phase 2 study. It sees potential upside for shares on confirmation of a favorable safety profile, durable frataxin increases, and early trends for positive outcomes data.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on LRMR:
- Larimar Therapeutics Q3 2024 Financial Update
- Larimar Therapeutics reports Q3 EPS (24c), consensus (37c)
- Larimar Therapeutics sees cash runway into 2026
- Larimar Therapeutics to provide nomlabofusp program update in mid-December
- Larimar Therapeutics initiated with an Outperform at Oppenheimer
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.