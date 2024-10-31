News & Insights

Stocks

Citi opens ‘positive catalyst watch’ on Larimar Therapeutics into data

October 31, 2024 — 05:25 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Citi opened a “90-day positive catalyst watch” on shares of Larimar Therapeutics (LRMR) while keeping a Buy rating on the name with a $14 price target Initial open label extension data for nomlabofusp remain on track for this quarter, with management narrowing disclosure timing to mid-December, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm anticipates the data will offer meaningful insight into the longer-term kinetics of frataxin concentrations and importantly longer-term safety data beyond the 28-day dosing period explored in the Phase 2 study. It sees potential upside for shares on confirmation of a favorable safety profile, durable frataxin increases, and early trends for positive outcomes data.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on LRMR:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LRMR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.