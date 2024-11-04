Citi opens ‘positive catalyst watch’ on Abercrombie & Fitch into earnings

Citi opened a “30-day positive catalyst watch” on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch while keeping a Buy rating on the name with a $190 price target The firm anticipates another “strong” Q3 earnings beat versus consensus, driven by double-digit comp momentum at both A&F and Hollister, though it sees potential for Hollister comps to outpace A&F for the first time in many years. Citi sees a favorable risk/reward on the shares into the earnings report.

