US Markets

Citi names new co-heads of Iberian investment banking business -memo

Contributor
Sinead Cruise Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Citigroup has named Alvaro Revuelta and Jorge Ramos as co-heads of investment banking in Iberia, according to a staff memo seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

LONDON, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Citigroup C.N has named Alvaro Revuelta and Jorge Ramos as co-heads of investment banking in Iberia, according to a staff memo seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

Revuelta and Ramos, who have worked for Citi since 2004 and 2000, respectively, will begin their new roles immediately and report to Ignacio Gutiérrez-Orrantia, the memo said.

(Reporting By Sinead Cruise; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((sinead.cruise@thomsonreuters.com; 020 7542 5154; Reuters Messaging: sinead.cruise.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular