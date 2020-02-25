Citi names new co-heads of Iberian investment banking business -memo

LONDON, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Citigroup C.N has named Alvaro Revuelta and Jorge Ramos as co-heads of investment banking in Iberia, according to a staff memo seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

Revuelta and Ramos, who have worked for Citi since 2004 and 2000, respectively, will begin their new roles immediately and report to Ignacio Gutiérrez-Orrantia, the memo said.

