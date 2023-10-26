Citi names Nancy Bertrand private bank head for Canada- memo

TORONTO, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc C.N has named Nancy Bertrand as the head of its private bank in Canada, succeeding Bob McGuire who retired earlier this month, according to a memo seen by Reuters on Thursday.

Bertrand, who takes the role effective immediately, will be responsible for leading Citi Private Bank's growth in Canada which caters to high-net-worth individuals.

She most recently served as a private banker leading a team in Toronto and Montréal, advising ultra-high net worth families, foundations and single-family offices. She joined Citi Private Bank in 2006 and has held a number of senior positions.

Bertrand will report to Halé Behzadi, North America head of Citi Private Bank.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Toronto; editing by Christina Fincher)

