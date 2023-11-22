Citi makes new appointments in Asia Pacific as part of restructuring

By Selena Li and Yantoultra Ngui

HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Citigroup C.N has made new appointments in Asia Pacific following a sweeping global reorganization the U.S. bank announced on Monday, according to a person with direct knowledge of the matter.

Citi's Capital Markets and Advisory Head for Asia, Jan Metzger, will lead its investment bank for the Asia North and Australia and Asia South Cluster, according to the source, who declined to be named as the bank had yet to make the information public.

Former Asia corporate head bank Kaleem Rizvi has been appointed as the corporate bank head for Asia North and Australia, while K Balasubramanian was named as head of corporate banking for Asia South, the source added.

Gunjan Kalra will continue to lead Citi's commercial banking business for Asia North and Australia and Asia South, according to the source.

Citi spokesperson declined to comment.

The Wall Street Journal reported on the appointments on late Monday.

Citi announced Monday plans to cut management layers from 13 to eight as part of its biggest overhaul in decades.

In the top two layers of leadership, Citi reduced 15% of functional roles and eliminated 60 committees, it said in a third-quarter earnings presentation.

(Reporting by Selena Li in Hong Kong and Yantoultra Ngui in Singapore; Editing by Miral Fahmy)

