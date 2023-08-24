News & Insights

Citi Makes Investment In Rextie, Peru's FX Fintech

August 24, 2023 — 07:23 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Citi has made a strategic investment in Rextie, Peru's leading fintech for FX services. The investment was made by Citi's Institutional Strategic Investments arm, which invests in fintech companies globally. Citi's FX technology will be integrated into Rextie's currency exchange services.

Rextie has more than 12,000 registered businesses and 170,000 registered individual users. Since inception, more than $4.5 billion dollars have been exchanged in the platform. By the end of 2024, Rextie expects to surpass $7 billion dollars exchanged in the platform.

