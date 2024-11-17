Citi ‘incrementally cautious’ on Intuit into fiscal Q1 report

Citi is “incrementally cautious” on Intuit (INTU) into the fiscal Q1 report despite keeping a Buy rating on the shares with a $760 price target The firm says most of the upside for QuickBooks Online is likely driven by price and cross-sell as its digital footprint data suggests some quarter-over-quarter softness. Citi cites the prospect of improving small business health and Intuit’s ramping mid-market and cross-sell opportunity for its Buy rating.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on INTU:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.