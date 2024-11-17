Citi ‘incrementally cautious’ on Intuit into fiscal Q1 report

Citi is “incrementally cautious” on Intuit (INTU) into the fiscal Q1 report despite keeping a Buy rating on the shares with a $760 price target The firm says most of the upside for QuickBooks Online is likely driven by price and cross-sell as its digital footprint data suggests some quarter-over-quarter softness. Citi cites the prospect of improving small business health and Intuit’s ramping mid-market and cross-sell opportunity for its Buy rating.
