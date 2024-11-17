News & Insights

Stocks

Citi ‘incrementally cautious’ on Intuit into fiscal Q1 report

November 17, 2024 — 03:25 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Citi is “incrementally cautious” on Intuit (INTU) into the fiscal Q1 report despite keeping a Buy rating on the shares with a $760 price target The firm says most of the upside for QuickBooks Online is likely driven by price and cross-sell as its digital footprint data suggests some quarter-over-quarter softness. Citi cites the prospect of improving small business health and Intuit’s ramping mid-market and cross-sell opportunity for its Buy rating.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on INTU:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

INTU

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.