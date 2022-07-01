US Markets
Citi in talks with Russian buyers over sale of local operations - FT

Niket Nishant Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Citigroup Inc is in talks with local buyers in Russia over a potential sale of its operations in the country, the Financial Times reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

A spokesperson for the bank did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

