Citi in talks with Russian buyers over sale of local operations - FT

July 1 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc C.N is in talks with local buyers in Russia over a potential sale of its operations in the country, the Financial Times reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

A spokesperson for the bank did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

