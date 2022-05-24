Citi in talks to buy Deutsche Bank Mexico for license - Bloomberg Law

May 24 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc C.N is weighing a deal to buy Deutsche Bank AG's DBKGn.DE Mexican bank for license, Bloomberg Law reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter. (https://bit.ly/3lGT9f4)

Citi did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. Deutsche Bank declined to comment.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

