Citi in talks to buy Deutsche Bank Mexico for license - Bloomberg Law

Niket Nishant Reuters
Citigroup Inc is weighing a deal to buy Deutsche Bank AG's Mexican bank for license, Bloomberg Law reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Citi did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. Deutsche Bank declined to comment.

