Citi hires Schlosser Ryan from Perella Weinberg for consumer & retail dealmaking

NEW YORK, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc C.N has hired investment banker Stacia Schlosser Ryan from boutique advisory firm Perella Weinberg Partners PWP.O as its new global co-head of consumer & retail banking, capital markets & advisory (BCMA).

Schlosser Ryan will co-head Citi's consumer & retail group alongside veteran banker Clay Hale, according to an internal memo sent by the bank's global head of healthcare, consumer & retail banking, Chuck Adams, on Wednesday.

The contents of the memo were confirmed by a Citi spokesperson.

"The addition of Stacia highlights the importance of the Consumer & Retail franchise to BCMA, further strengthens our coverage effort across this important sector and underscores the firm's commitment to investing in our franchise," Adams said in the memo.

Schlosser Ryan, who worked at Morgan Stanley MS.N for nearly two decades before moving to Perella in 2018, has advised on major transactions such as Kraft Heinz Co's KHC.O $3.35 billion sale of its nuts business to Hormel, Snyder-Lance's $4.87 billion sale to Campbell Soup CPB.N, and TreeHouse Foods Inc's THS.N $2.7 billion acquisition of ConAgra's private brands business.

