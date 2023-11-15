Citi Fined For Denying Credit Cards To Armenian Americans

Citi has been fined $25.9 million for discriminating against Armenian Americans who applied for credit cards from 2015 through 2021.

The banking giant agreed to pay $1.4 million of the fine to the victims of the discrimination to settle the case, according to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), which brought the charges. Citi also agreed to pay the remaining $24.5 million to CFPB’s victims relief fund and to stop the discrimination, taking measures to ensure compliance going forward.

Citi declined to comment.

According to the charges, Citi specifically singled out applicants whom it suspected were of Armenian descent based on their surnames. The bank targeted applicants with names ending in “-ian” and “-yan,” including those living in or around Glendale, California, which is home to about 15% of the Armenian-American population, the CFPB said.

Workers told to keep quiet about the practices

Citi also lied about why it denied the applicants and told employees not to discuss the discriminatory practices in writing or on recorded phone lines, CFPB said.

“Citi believed that Armenian Americans were prone to engage in criminal fraud,” CFPB Director Rohit Chopra said in a statement. “Citi often rejected these applicants outright. When Citi did not, the bank subjected those who may be of Armenian descent to additional scrutiny.”

Groups including the Consumer Federation of America (CFA) praised the action against Citi.

“It’s an open-and-shut example of intentional discrimination,” said Adam Rust, CFA Financial Services director. “Through a coordinated plan, Citi singled out a group of applicants for additional scrutiny based solely on their national origin and without any business justification. Financial institutions that exclude groups from getting credit solely because of their national origin by applying blunt-fisted de-risking approaches should take note of this order."

Federal agencies are continuing a crackdown on banking operations. In the last three months, for example, the CFPB has fined consumer finance company Tempoe , sued installment lending conglomerate Heights Finance Holding, reached settlements with credit repair firms Lexington Law and CreditRepair.com, and brought charges against Freedom Mortgage for illegal kickbacks.

If you have a problem with a financial product or service, the CFPB encourages you to visit its website to file a complaint. The consumer watchdog group said it sends more than 20,000 complaints about financial products and services each week to companies for responses and that most companies respond within 15 days.

