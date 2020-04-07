Citi Expands Assistance To U.S. Customers Impacted By COVID-19

(RTTNews) - Citi said it is expanding assistance to U.S. customers impacted by COVID-19. The additional assistance measures include credit card payment deferrals and additional fee waivers.

The announcement expands the assistance that Citi announced on March 6th, which included fee waivers for Citibank retail bank customers, hardship programs, and additional small business support.

Citi is extending fee waivers on safe deposit box fees and non-Citi ATM usage fees. Citi is extending fee waivers on monthly service fees and remote deposit capture fees, as well as penalty waivers for early Certificate of Deposit withdrawals until May 8, 2020.

Small Business bankers are available after hours and weekends for support. They were effective Monday, March 9, 2020 for an initial thirty days and are being extended until May 8, 2020.

