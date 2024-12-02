Citi downgrades Nu Holdings to Sell, says take profits here

Citi analyst Gustavo Schroden downgraded Nu Holdings (NU) to Sell from Neutral with a price target of $11, down from $14.60. The company has shown an “impressive capacity” to expand its operations in Brazil rapidly, while maintaining even faster net income growth, the analyst tells investors in a research note. However, Citi sees the stock’s strong year-to-date performance as a good opportunity to take profits. Nu’s alternative revenue sources, like payroll loans in Brazil, Mexico and Colombia, could take longer than expected to offset the slowdown in credit cards and personal loans in Brazil, contends Citi.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on NU:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.