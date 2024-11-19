News & Insights

Stocks

Citi downgrades Futu, says shares due for ‘breather’

November 19, 2024 — 12:25 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Citi analyst Judy Zhang downgraded Futu Holdings (FUTU) to Neutral from Buy with a price target of $95, up from $79. The company reported solid Q3 results on strong U.S. trading and announced a special dividend, but the shares are due for a “breather” after the recent rally, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says Futu has previously relied exclusively on share buybacks for shareholder returns.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on FUTU:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FUTU

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.