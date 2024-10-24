News & Insights

Citi double downgrades LG Display to Sell amid ‘fierce competition’

October 24, 2024 — 09:45 am EDT

Citi double downgraded LG Display (LPL) to Sell from Buy with a price target of KRW 7,000, down from KRW 18,000. The company reported a Q3 loss due to continuous OLED demand weakness, particularly in the tablet market, along with a one-off expense, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Citi anticipates LG will face “fierce competition” against BOE and Samsung as well as a challenging Chinese display market.

