Citi diversity brag is begging for rivals’ riposte

HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - Some 35% of Citigroup’s 52 newly promoted managing directors in Asia are women, the bank announced https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-12-15/citigroup-promotes-a-record-18-female-managing-directors-in-asia on Dec. 15, hailing the figure as a record. That adds more bragging rights to the lender’s greatest claim to fame on the ESG front. Chief Executive Jane Fraser is flanked by seven female directors in the board room https://www.citigroup.com/citi/about/our_leaders.html?group=boardofdirectors, where women outnumber men, a rarity among the world’s largest banks.

Taking pride in the pipeline of talent is perhaps even more important. While disclosure requirements make diversity in the very highest echelons a matter of public record for big banks, it’s unusual to see granular data on the ranks below, where change is most needed if women are to make it to the top.

Perceptions vary wildly, too. A recent survey https://www.finsia.com/sites/default/files/2021-10/Gender%20Divide%20in%20Financial%20Services%202021.pdf of Australasian financial professionals found 42% of women believed it is “almost impossible” for females to become executives, compared with 11% of men. That makes measuring and disclosing figures beyond the boardroom essential. More boastful bankers could help drive diversity. (By Katrina Hamlin)

