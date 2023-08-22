Citi dealmaking head for South Asia and India retires

BENGALURU, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Citigroup C.N said on Tuesday that Ravi Kapoor will retire as head of banking, capital markets and advisory for South Asia and India after 18 years with the company.

K Balasubramanian will take on Kapoor's role, the U.S. bank said in a statement.

(Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Shweta Agarwal)

