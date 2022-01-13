Citi cuts Brazil 2022 GDP forecast to 0.3% drop

BRASILIA, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Citi trimmed its outlook for Brazil's economy this year, forecasting on Thursday a 0.3% contraction in gross domestic product (GDP) due to higher interest rates and a fresh wave of COVID-19 cases due to the Omicron variant.

Citi, which had previously forecast 0.3% growth this year, said a sluggish end to last year was also dragging on the 2022 outlook. The bank's economists now forecast a 0.2% decline in the fourth quarter of 2021, the third straight quarterly drop.

Although November services activity was much stronger than expected, rising 2.4% from October, Citi estimated there is still a negative 0.3% carryover from the fourth quarter.

Industrial production has also been weaker than expected, Citi said, and the outlook has dimmed for civil construction inputs and retail sales numbers to be published on Friday.

The central bank's latest weekly survey of economists showed they lowered their forecasts for economic growth this year to 0.28%, while many forecast a recession in 2022 amid high inflation and interest rates.

