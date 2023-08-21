Citi considers plan to disband its biggest division in overhaul- FT

Aug 21 (Reuters) - Citigroup C.N chief executive Jane Fraser is considering a plan to disband the bank's biggest division, the Financial Times reported on Monday.

The plan would split the Institutional Clients Group — which generated nearly three-quarters of Citi's $14.8 billion in net 2022 profits — into its three primary business segments: investment and corporate banking, global markets and transaction services, the FT report said.

(Reporting by Lavanya Ahire in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

((LavanyaSushil.Ahire@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.