C

Citi considers plan to disband its biggest division in overhaul- FT

Credit: REUTERS/BOBBY YIP

August 21, 2023 — 12:11 am EDT

Written by Lavanya Ahire for Reuters ->

Aug 21 (Reuters) - Citigroup C.N chief executive Jane Fraser is considering a plan to disband the bank's biggest division, the Financial Times reported on Monday.

The plan would split the Institutional Clients Group — which generated nearly three-quarters of Citi's $14.8 billion in net 2022 profits — into its three primary business segments: investment and corporate banking, global markets and transaction services, the FT report said.

(Reporting by Lavanya Ahire in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

((LavanyaSushil.Ahire@thomsonreuters.com;))

