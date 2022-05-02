US Markets
C

Citi CEO says sanctions will splinter global financial order

Contributor
David Henry Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

Western countries' use of economic sanctions to punish Russia for its invasion of Ukraine is prompting some international clients of Citigroup Inc to explore new ways to conduct trade and finance, the bank's chief executive said on Monday.

By David Henry

NEW YORK, May 2 (Reuters) - Western countries' use of economic sanctions to punish Russia for its invasion of Ukraine is prompting some international clients of Citigroup Inc C.N to explore new ways to conduct trade and finance, the bank's chief executive said on Monday.

In the Middle East, CEO Jane Fraser said, "you hear the clients there talk about the fact that they don't trust the western financial order to put all of their eggs in that basket going forward, that they are going to be looking at other places."

Fraser, speaking on a panel at the Milken Institute Global Conference, added: "You have to anticipate the splintering of the old global financial order, the acceleration of new venues."

Citigroup is the most internationally diversified of big banks based in the United States. It provides trade finance to corporations and wealth management to billionaires around the world.

"This weaponization of financial services is a very, very big deal," Fraser said. "It will probably accelerate the recognition of the emerging markets and the development of their own domestic capital markets."

(Reporting by David Henry in New York Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((David.Henry@thomsonreuters.com; +1-332-219-1974; Reuters Messaging: david.henry.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

C

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular