Citi CEO says bank has 'no room for bystanders' in reorganization

September 29, 2023 — 10:29 am EDT

NEW YORK, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Citigroup CEO Jane Fraser continued her tough talk on the company's turnaround, telling CNBC on Friday that the bank didn't have room for bystanders and its highest performers were getting on board with its overhaul.

