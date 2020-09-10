Citi CEO Michael Corbat to step down

Sept 10 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc C.N Chief Executive Officer Michael Corbat will step down in February 2021, after 37 years with the bank.

Citi president Jane Fraser will succeed Corbat, the bank said on Thursday.

(Reporting by C Nivedita in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((C.Nivedita@thomsonreuters.com; within the U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside the U.S. +91 80 6182 2626; Twitter: @NivCholayil;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.