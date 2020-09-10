Citi CEO Michael Corbat to step down
Sept 10 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc C.N Chief Executive Officer Michael Corbat will step down in February 2021, after 37 years with the bank.
Citi president Jane Fraser will succeed Corbat, the bank said on Thursday.
