Citi CEO Fraser will not attend Hong Kong summit due to COVID - source

HONG KONG, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Citigroup C.N Chief Executive Jane Fraser will not attend next week's Global Financial Leaders' Investment Summit in Hong Kong as she has tested positive for COVID-19, a person with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

Earlier on Thursday, the city's government said Hong Kong's Financial Secretary Paul Chan, who was due to give the keynote speech at the summit, had tested positive for COVID-19 during a visit to Saudi Arabia. It did not say if Chan would attend the summit.

Officials hope the summit, the most high-profile event in Hong Kong since the beginning of the pandemic, would signal its reopening after more than two years of COVID-linked restrictions which have battered its economy and standing as a financial centre.

Citi's Fraser was set to join the heads of some of the world's top banks and asset managers at the summit.

A Citi spokesperson confirmed the development and said that Fraser looked forward to visiting Hong Kong in the near future.

Goldman Sachs GS.N CEO David Solomon, Morgan Stanley MS.N boss James Gorman and BlackRock BLK.N President Rob Kapito are among the speakers scheduled to attend, according to the summit organiser, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA).

(Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Jan Harvey and Bernadette Baum)

