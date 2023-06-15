Citi (C) Q2 IB & Trading Revenues to Fall, Severance Costs Rise

Echoing its peers, Citigroup Inc. C expects a year-over-year decline in its trading and investment banking (IB) revenues in second-quarter 2023. At an industry conference, Mark Mason, the chief financial officer of Citigroup, said that trading revenues and IB revenues had been down 20% and 25%, respectively, so far this quarter.

A year ago, the company’s trading desk benefited from heightening volatility owing to interest rate hikes and the Ukraine war. However, the Congressional debate over the debt ceiling affected client activities in the ongoing quarter, dampening spurred market activity levels.

Also, with a more challenging economic environment and gloomy dealmaking volume, the company’s IB revenues have declined so far this quarter. Nonetheless, management sees some "green shoots" in debt capital markets activity.

A slowdown in business activities has compelled the bank to reduce headcounts and expenses. The company will reduce its headcount by 5,000 across the firm, primarily in the banking, markets and functions divisions.

Mark Mason said the firm’s recent job cuts will cause expenses to climb as much as $400 million this quarter compared with the first three months of the year. Mason expects the bank's expenses in the second quarter of 2023 will be in the range of $300-$400 million higher sequentially, primarily attributed to severance costs tied to the leaving of 1,600 employees.

Last month, Citigroup announced its plans to pursue an initial public offering of Banamex in Mexico. The planned initiative allowed the Wall Street biggie to restart share buybacks for the quarter. Management now expects to repurchase about $1 billion in shares for the quarter.

Over the past six months, shares of C have gained 8.1% against the industry’s decline of 2.3%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Currently, C carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Amid the current challenging economic environment, Morgan Stanley MS and Bank of America BAC also provided a bleak near-term outlook.

Morgan Stanley’s co-president Andy Saperstein recently said that the firm expected a year-over-year decline in its trading and IB revenues for the second quarter of 2023.

Saperstein believes that because of a more challenging economic environment, Morgan Stanley’s sales and trading “results will be notably down year over year versus a strong second quarter last year,” while “investment banking is also very challenged."

Bank of America expects IB fees and trading revenues to be flat in second-quarter 2023.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Bank of America Corporation (BAC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Morgan Stanley (MS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Citigroup Inc. (C) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.