Citi buys large volumes of aluminum, zinc in metal-financing play - Bloomberg

Corrects to remove extraneous word in headline

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Citi has been purchasing large volumes of physical aluminum and zinc on the London Metal Exchange (LME), in a metal-financing trade that has made it one of the biggest players in the market in recent months, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday.

In the last few months, Citi requested delivery of about 100,000 tons of aluminum and 40,000 tons of zinc — worth over $300 million, the report said citing people familiar with the matter.

"The purchases are for Citi’s own trading book and are part of a metal financing play," it added.

Citi declined to comment on the report.

Bloomberg said that the purchase has made Citi and other financial players buyer of last resort for Russian aluminum — which now makes up the bulk of LME inventories.

The share of available aluminium stocks of Russian origin in LME warehouses fell to 76% in September from 81% in August, data on the exchange's website showed.

(Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

((Ashitha.Shivaprasad@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.