News & Insights

US Markets
C

Citi appoints Viswas Raghavan as head of banking, CEO says in memo

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

February 26, 2024 — 07:54 am EST

Written by Reuters ->

NEW YORK, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Citigroup C.N has appointed Viswas Raghavan as its new head of banking, according to an internal memo sent by CEO Jane Fraser and seen by Reuters.

Raghavan is joining from JPMorgan Chase JPM.N, where he was head of global investment banking, and is expected to join Citigroup in the summer. Peter Babej, interim head of banking, will assist with the transition before his retirement.

(Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer Editing by David Goodman )

((tatiana.bautzer@tr.com; Mob: +1-646-2397968; Reuters Messaging: tatiana.bautzer.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

C
JPM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.