Citi appoints Viswas Raghavan as head of banking, CEO says in memo

NEW YORK, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Citigroup C.N has appointed Viswas Raghavan as its new head of banking, according to an internal memo sent by CEO Jane Fraser and seen by Reuters.

Raghavan is joining from JPMorgan Chase JPM.N, where he was head of global investment banking, and is expected to join Citigroup in the summer. Peter Babej, interim head of banking, will assist with the transition before his retirement.

(Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer Editing by David Goodman )

