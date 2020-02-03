US Markets

Citi appoints Peter Crawley as treasury and trade head for Britain and Europe

Peter Crawley has been appointed as Citigroup Inc's Treasury and Trade Solutions (TTS) Head for Britain and Europe, based in London and will move into his new role with effect from April 6, according to a memo seen by Reuters.

