Citi appoints new global head of crisis risk management and climate risk - memo

Citi has appointed EMEA Chief Risk Officer Colin Church to the newly created role of global head of crisis risk management and climate risk, a memo seen by Reuters showed.

Church will be responsible for "setting the vision and delivering a firm-wide strategy concerning climate risk, while leading crisis risk management globally", it said.

Church was "well qualified" having led Citi through several crisis management events, including the Arab Spring, the Eurozone debt crisis, Argentina's debt restructuring and Brexit, it said.

He reports to Brad Hu, Global Chief Risk Officer, and will be replaced as EMEA risk chief by Zdenek Turek, who was CEO of Citibank Europe plc (CEP) and head of the Europe Cluster.

(Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva and Simon Jessop)

