Citi appoints Lucy Baldwin as global head of independent research

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc C.N on Tuesday appointed Lucy Baldwin as global head of its independent research business from April, the bank said in a memo.

Baldwin, was the global head of equity sales at Credit Suisse Group AG CSGN.S, will join the bank as its head of markets and securities services and equity advisory.

She is a former head of equity sales for Europe, Middle East and Asia at Bank of America Corp BAC.N and was an analyst in the consumer sector at Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N.

(Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

