Citi and BNY Mellon access bond market amid strong demand for banks

NEW YORK , Jan 21 (IFR) - Citigroup and Bank of New York Mellon are adding to the flood of US bank supply this week with new bonds on Thursday.

Citigroup, rated A3/BBB+/A, launched a US$2.5bn six-year non-call five fixed-to-float note at 68bp over Treasuries in from initial price thoughts in the area of 80bp over.

At that level Citigroup is expected to price on top of its secondary curve, which offers investors some spread pickup over JP Morgan and Bank of America's existing senior holdco notes, according to a report from research firm CreditSights.

For Citigroup the deal will add to its total loss absorbing capacity and help refinance some US$16bn of holdco debt coming due this year – all of if maturing by the end of March, Refinitiv data shows.

Citigroup raised some US$20bn of debt in the high-grade primary last year and Thursday's 6NC5 offering is its first TLAC note in that maturity since 2018, according to IFR data.

Meanwhile, BNY Mellon, rated A1/A, is offering a two-part bond that contains five and 10-year notes that were guided to Treasuries plus 37bp and 57bp area (+/- 2bp) in from initial price thoughts in the low 50s and 70s, respectfully.

The 10-year offering is rare from BNY Mellon having last priced a deal at that part of the curve back in 2018, according to one lead banker. It gives investors a chance to take some duration in a bank that trades at the tightest end of the sector.

"BNY Mellon is one of the safest names in the sector based on its highly liquid and well capitalized balance sheet as well as its business mix, which is less market and credit risk-sensitive than peers," the report stated. "However, this is fully reflected in tight spread levels with BK trading tight to other high-A names including State Street and highly defensive regional bank US Bancorp."

The notes follow on from US$13bn of senior debt raised by Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs on Wednesday and another US$3.51bn preferred stock offering from Wells Fargo on Tuesday.

Investor demand remains high for US money-center banks, which have shown in earnings this week and last that that their underwriting operations are more than making up for losses in other parts of the business brought on by the economic fallout of the pandemic.

For example, Morgan Stanley's US$7.5bn deal drew US$16.5bn in demand, while Goldman's US$5.5bn bond garnered a US$12.5bn order book. Both deals priced with flat to negative new issue concessions according to IFR calculations.

Yet, even as the banks see spreads tightening in the secondary, the new bonds are trading below par as US Treasury rates continue to climb following President Joe Biden's inauguration and hopes of a large US$1.9trn stimulus plan.

"Treasuries have sold off today, particularly in the long end of the curve," one dealer broker said. "That would account for a lower dollar price despite tighter spreads."

Bank sector spreads are trading at 77bp over Treasuries this week, which is just 2bp off of the post financial crisis lows of 2018, according to ICE BofA data.

"The way bonds have been tightening off the turn I would not be surprised to see them go even tighter once bonds start trading," the dealer-broker added.

Citigroup is sole bookrunner of its own trade and BNY Mellon, Goldman Sachs, Royal Bank of Canada and UBS are bookrunners on the BNY Mellon trade.

