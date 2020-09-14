US Markets
Citi accelerates risk and control investment - CFO

Imani Moise Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/LUCY NICHOLSON

Citigroup Inc Chief Financial Officer Mark Mason said on Monday that the bank is accelerating investments in its risk and control functions following a high profile $900 million operational error.

Speaking at an investor conference, Mason said the bank has planned $1 billion in incremental investments this year to shore up the bank's infrastructure and improve risk management and compliance across the firm.

(Reporting by Imani Moise)

