Citgo Petroleum's fourth quarter profit falls to $154 million

Credit: REUTERS/GO NAKAMURA

March 07, 2024 — 09:38 am EST

Written by Gary McWilliams for Reuters ->

HOUSTON, March 7 (Reuters) - Venezuela-owned oil refiner Citgo Petroleum on Thursday posted a fourth quarter profit of $154 million, down from $806 million a year-ago as margins declined.

The company, which operates three U.S. refineries, reported full year 2023 profit was $2 billion, down from the $2.8 billion a year ago which was the largest in its history.

Its crude utilization rate, or how much oil its plants were able to process compared with full capacity, slipped to 89% last quarter on maintenance outages, from 95% in the third quarter, the company said.

"Strong demand, favorable market conditions and solid operational and commercial performance contributed to our second best annual financial performance in 2023," Citgo CEO Carlos Jordá said in a statement.

The company faces a Delaware court-organized auction of shares in parent PDV Holding, whose only asset is Citgo, to repay billions of dollars in claims against Venezuela. The auction could force a change in Citgo's ownership.

The court has allowed creditor claims for expropriations in Venezuela and defaulted debt to be applied to expected proceeds from a proposed auction of shares in a parent of the South American country's foreign crown jewel.

First round of bids drew indications of interest from 12 private investment funds and companies.

