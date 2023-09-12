Citgo Petroleum valued at $32 bln-$40 bln ahead of auction of shares - parent company

Adds background on hearing, creditor claims

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Venezuela-owned oil refiner Citgo Petroleum has been valued by its parent company at between $32 billion and $40 billion, according to a court official during a hearing in Delaware on Tuesday.

A total of 21 creditors with more than $23 billion in arbitration awards and claims against Venezuela and its state oil company PDVSA were attending Tuesday's hearing. The court is expected to approve a sales procedure and schedule, which could see an auction of shares begin as soon as Oct. 23.

The company's value was based on Citgo's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, the court official said. Citgo's parent, PDV Holding, is asking the court require an indemnity bond ahead of the auction.

