Citgo Petroleum second quarter profit falls to $380 mln

By Marianna Parraga

HOUSTON, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Refiner Citgo Petroleum Corp PDVSAC.ULon Thursday reported a second-quarter net profit of $380 million, down from a year ago and from the previous quarter, as margins cooled.

The results, compared to $1.29 billion in the same period last year, continued a string of profits at the Venezuela-owned refiner, which operates plants in Texas, Louisiana and Illinois.

The result comes ahead of expected negotiations to settle over $20 billion in claims against Venezuela. The United States has so far shielded Citgo from those claims, but has encouraged a settlement. Some of the claims were backed by shares in one of the refiner's parent.

Oil refiners this year have scored big earnings on strong demand for gasoline, diesel and jet fuel and by running their plants near-full capacity.

Citgo's crude oil processing was 761,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) in the second quarter, with capacity utilization of 94%, compared with 772,000 bpd and 96% of utilization in the first quarter.

The company's total throughput for the quarter was 804,000 bpd, compared to 837,000 bpd a year ago.

"We are starting the third quarter in a healthy position given our strong liquidity and operational performance," said CEO Carlos Jorda, in a release.

(Reporting by Marianna Parraga)

((marianna.parraga@thomsonreuters.com; +1 469-691-7668;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.