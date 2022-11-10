Citgo Petroleum reports third quarter profit of $477 million

Adds details, context

HOUSTON, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Oil refiner Citgo Petroleum on Thursday reported third quarter earnings of $477 million on strong margins and higher throughput at its three U.S. oil processing plants.

Results for the Venezuelan-owned company continued its turnaround as prices for motor fuels have climbed this year on the U.S. economic recovery and global shortages caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The company reported a pre-tax profit of $804 million for the quarter ended Sept 30, down from the record $1.86 billion in the second quarter this year. The latest period reflects lower margins and maintenance at one of its most profitable plants that reduced overall processing rates.

This year's strong profits allowed Citgo last quarter to pay $483 million in dividends to parent Citgo Holding for repayment of a term loan, said Chief Executive Carlos Jorda. Companies that hold debt in Citgo Holding's parent are looking to seize its shares to recover debts owned by its parent.

Citgo is the crown jewel of Venezuela's overseas assets, and has split from its Caracas-based ultimate parent, Venezuelan state-run oil firm Petroleos de Venezuela.

U.S. judge approves sales process for shares in Citgo Petroleum's parentnL1N31C1DF

(Reporting by Gary McWilliams; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((Gary.McWilliams@thomsonreuters.com; +1 469-691-7668;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.