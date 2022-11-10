Citgo Petroleum reports third quarter profit of $477 million

HOUSTON, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Oil refiner Citgo Petroleum on Thursday reported third quarter earnings of $477 million on strong margins and higher throughput at its three U.S. oil processing plants.

Results for the Venezuelan-owned company continued its turnaround as prices for motor fuels have climbed this year on the U.S. economic recovery and global shortages caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

(Reporting by Gary McWilliams)

