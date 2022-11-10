US Markets

Citgo Petroleum reports third quarter profit of $477 million

November 10, 2022 — 10:01 am EST

Written by Gary McWilliams for Reuters ->

HOUSTON, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Oil refiner Citgo Petroleum on Thursday reported third quarter earnings of $477 million on strong margins and higher throughput at its three U.S. oil processing plants.

Results for the Venezuelan-owned company continued its turnaround as prices for motor fuels have climbed this year on the U.S. economic recovery and global shortages caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

