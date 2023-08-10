Citgo Petroleum reports second quarter net income of $380 million

HOUSTON, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Refiner Citgo Petroleum Corp on Thursday reported a second-quarter net profit of $380 million on strong motor fuel demand and operating performance at its three U.S. oil refineries.

The results, compared to $1.53 billion in the same period last year, continued a string of solid earnings at the Venezuela-owned refiner, which operates plants in Texas, Louisiana and Illinois.

The profit comes ahead of expected negotiations to settle over $20 billion in claims against Venezuela. The U.S. has so far shielded Citgo from those claims, but has encouraged a settlement. Some of the claims were backed by shares in the refiner's parent.

