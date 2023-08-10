News & Insights

Citgo Petroleum reports second quarter net income of $380 million

August 10, 2023 — 12:40 pm EDT

Written by Marianna Parraga for Reuters ->

HOUSTON, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Refiner Citgo Petroleum Corp on Thursday reported a second-quarter net profit of $380 million on strong motor fuel demand and operating performance at its three U.S. oil refineries.

The results, compared to $1.53 billion in the same period last year, continued a string of solid earnings at the Venezuela-owned refiner, which operates plants in Texas, Louisiana and Illinois.

The profit comes ahead of expected negotiations to settle over $20 billion in claims against Venezuela. The U.S. has so far shielded Citgo from those claims, but has encouraged a settlement. Some of the claims were backed by shares in the refiner's parent.

(Reporting by Marianna Parraga)

((marianna.parraga@thomsonreuters.com; +1 469-691-7668;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

