Citgo Petroleum quarterly profit rises 76% sequentially

Gary McWilliams Reuters
Marianna Parraga Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/EDUARDO MUNOZ

Citgo Petroleum Corp's profit rose 76.2% in the third quarter from the second, helped by increased capacity, the company said on Friday.

Net income jumped to $215 million from $122 million in the preceding quarter. (https://bit.ly/2DSSHVh)

Citgo is the U.S. refining arm of Venezuela's state-run oil company. It broke away from its parent earlier this year in the wake of U.S. sanctions on Venezuela.

