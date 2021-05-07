US Markets

Citgo Petroleum posts fourth quarter net loss of $255 million

Contributor
Gary McWilliams Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LOREN ELLIOTT

Eighth-largest U.S. refiner Citgo Petroleum Corp on Friday reported a $255 million fourth quarter loss as slack demand for fuel and higher costs crushed margins last year.

Adds detail, background

HOUSTON, May 7 (Reuters) - Eighth-largest U.S. refiner Citgo Petroleum Corp on Friday reported a $255 million fourth quarter loss as slack demand for fuel and higher costs crushed margins last year.

Citgo reported a full year loss of $667 million, compared with a profit of $246 million in the prior year, the U.S. subsidiary of Venezuela’s state-held oil firm PDVSA said.

Most U.S. refining companies in 2020 suffered deep losses and four facilities halted operations as the COVID-19 pandemic sharply cut fuel demand and sales. Average U.S. gasoline consumption fell 13% last year with gasoline and diesel prices hitting a four-year low, according to government figures.

Citgo's refinery throughput was 638,000 barrels per day (bpd) last year, compared with 800,000 bpd the prior year.

(Reporting by Gary McWilliams Editing by Marguerita Choy)

((Gary.McWilliams@thomsonreuters.com; +1 469-691-7668;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular