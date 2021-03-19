US Markets

Citgo Petroleum director Luisa Palacios to leave board at month's end -company

Gary McWilliams Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Citgo Petroleum Corp's Luisa Palacios will leave the board of the eighth-largest U.S. oil refiner at month's end, the company said in a statement on its website.

HOUSTON, March 19 (Reuters) - Citgo Petroleum Corp's PDVSAC.UL Luisa Palacios will leave the board of the eighth-largest U.S. oil refiner at month's end, the company said in a statement on its website.

Palacios, who joined the company in February, 2019, when it created a board independent of Venezuelan state oil firm PDVSA, stepped down as chairperson last October.

"Luisa has provided vital service to our company and has made enormous contributions during a pivotal time in the history of Citgo," said Chief Executive Carlos Jorda in a note to employees. "The company is stronger and well positioned for the future because of her efforts."

Palacios, who could not immediately be reached for comment, has accepted a position at an academic institution, she wrote in a letter to staff. She spent two years as a non-resident fellow at Columbia University's Center for Global Energy Policy and was a senior managing director at economic consultancy Medley Global Advisors.

