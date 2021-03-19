Citgo Petroleum director Luisa Palacios to board at month's end -company

HOUSTON, March 19 (Reuters) - Citgo Petroleum Corp's PDVSAC.UL Luisa Palacios will leave the board of the eighth-largest U.S. oil refiner at month's end, the company said in a statement on its website.

Palacios, who joined the company in February, 2019, when it created a board independent of Venezuelan state oil firm PDVSA, previously stepped down as chairperson last October. She could not be immediately reached for comment.

(Reporting by Gary McWilliams)

