Citgo lost $4 mln in Q3 after outages, turnarounds cut throughput

HOUSTON, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Venezuelan-owned refining company Citgo Petroleum Corp on Monday reported a third-quarter net loss of $4 million after outages and turnarounds reduced its facilities' crude throughput to 85%.

Earnings at the U.S. refining arm of Venezuela's state oil company, Petroleos de Venezuela (PDVSA), have been under pressure from COVID-19 and higher costs since U.S. sanctions cut its access to Venezuelan oil. It is battling possible seizure by creditors seeking to collect on unpaid debts incurred by PDVSA and Venezuela.

The eighth-largest U.S. refiner had a $3 million profit in the previous quarter after five consecutive quarterly losses. It posted a net loss of $248 million in the year-earlier third quarter.

"While our quarterly results were challenged despite an improved market environment, we are working to address operational issues," Chief Executive Carlos Jorda said in a release.

"Increased mobility is creating more demand for our products. ... I'm confident we are taking the necessary steps to finish 2021 strong," he added.

Since it severed ties with its parent, PDVSA, in 2019 in the aftermath of U.S. sanctions on Venezuela, Citgo has been controlled by boards appointed by Venezuelan opposition politician Juan Guaido.

Jorda, top legal executive Jack Lynch and Sam Wilhelm, president of a Citgo parent board, were formally named directors of Citgo's board.

Luis Giusti, a Venezuelan businessman and current board member, was elected chairman. He replaces Jose Ramon Pocaterra, who stays as a board member.

